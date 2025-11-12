Texas Southern hosts Samford following Booth’s 26-point game

Samford Bulldogs (1-1) at Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is…

Samford Bulldogs (1-1) at Texas Southern Tigers (0-2)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Texas Southern after Jadin Booth scored 26 points in Samford’s 82-72 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Texas Southern went 9-4 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Tigers gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Samford finished 12-7 in SoCon action and 9-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 82.9 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

