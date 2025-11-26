Texas Southern faces Troy in Las Vegas, Nevada

Troy Trojans (5-1) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (3-1) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will square…

Troy Trojans (5-1) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (3-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will square off against Troy at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Texas Southern finished 17-16 overall with a 2-11 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers shot 37.7% from the field and 22.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Trojans are 5-1 in non-conference play. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 4.3.

