Texas Longhorns and the Arizona State Sun Devils meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State and Texas square off in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Longhorns are 4-1 in non-conference play. Texas ranks fourth in the SEC with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 2.8.

The Sun Devils are 4-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Big 12 giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Texas makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Arizona State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Vokietaitis is shooting 67.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Longhorns. Simeon Wilcher is averaging 8.4 points.

Moe Odum is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 assists and 2.6 steals. Massamba Diop is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

