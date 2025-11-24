Texas Longhorns and the Arizona State Sun Devils meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (4-1) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5;…

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays Arizona State in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Longhorns are 4-1 in non-conference play. Texas is ninth in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds led by Lassina Traore averaging 8.0.

The Sun Devils are 4-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 14.4 more points per game (77.0) than Texas allows (62.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Vokietaitis is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Longhorns. Simeon Wilcher is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Moe Odum averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Massamba Diop is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

