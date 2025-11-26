Texas faces No. 23 NC State

NC State Wolfpack (5-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (5-2) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -2.5; over/under…

NC State Wolfpack (5-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (5-2)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 NC State and Texas square off at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Longhorns are 5-2 in non-conference play. Texas is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack are 5-1 in non-conference play. NC State has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

Texas’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 69.6%.

Darrion Williams is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.