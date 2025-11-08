Texas beats Lafayette 97-60 for coach Sean Miller’s first victory with the program

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 15 points and eight rebounds, Matas Vokietaitis added 14 points, 11 rebounds and…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 15 points and eight rebounds, Matas Vokietaitis added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for his second career double-double, and Texas beat Lafayette 97-60 on Saturday for coach Sean Miller’s first victory with the program.

Texas (1-1), which was coming off a 75-60 loss to No. 6 Duke in the opener, has won 24 straight home openers.

Texas went on an 11-0 run early in the first half to go ahead by double figures at 17-6. The Longhorns stayed ahead by at least 10 points after Simeon Wilcher’s 3-pointer with 12:19 remaining before halftime.

Texas led 46-28 at halftime and Weaver made two free throws to cap the scoring with 1:19 remaining in the second half for the largest lead of the game.

Tramon Mark scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half and Wilcher added 12 off the bench for Texas. Dailyn Swain had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Jordan Pope also scored 10.

Caleb Williams scored 20 points and Andrew Phillips added 18 for Lafayette (1-2). Williams and Phillips combined to go 14 of 22, while the rest of their teammates were 8 of 33.

The Longhorns play Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.