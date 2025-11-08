Texas and Lafayette square off in non-conference showdown

Lafayette Leopards (1-1) at Texas Longhorns (0-1) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -22.5; over/under is…

Lafayette Leopards (1-1) at Texas Longhorns (0-1)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -22.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Lafayette in a non-conference matchup.

Texas finished 19-16 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Longhorns averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Lafayette went 13-20 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 14.7 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.