Texas and Lafayette meet in cross-conference contest

Lafayette Leopards (1-1) at Texas Longhorns (0-1)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette heads to Texas for a non-conference matchup.

Texas finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Longhorns shot 46.3% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Lafayette went 8-12 in Patriot League play and 3-14 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

