Texas A&M takes on UCF in non-conference play

UCF Knights (2-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on UCF in out-of-conference action.

Texas A&M went 23-11 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Aggies averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

UCF went 20-17 overall last season while going 2-8 on the road. The Knights gave up 80.4 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

