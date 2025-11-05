Texas A&M plays Texas Southern in non-conference action

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces Texas Southern in non-conference play.

Texas A&M finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Aggies averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Texas Southern went 12-7 in SWAC games and 6-12 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point distance last season.

