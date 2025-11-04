Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-CC after Sevier’s 23-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Texas A&M Aggies College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on Texas A&M after Torie Sevier scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 100-30 victory over the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

Texas A&M finished 10-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Aggies averaged 12.8 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M-CC went 15-17 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Islanders allowed opponents to score 58.4 points per game and shot 35.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

