Texas A&M hosts Tarleton State after Malinka’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:53 AM

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Texas A&M after Luka Malinka scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 75-71 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

Texas A&M went 10-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 5.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

Tarleton State finished 20-14 overall with a 5-9 record on the road last season. The Texans averaged 63.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

