Texas A&M hosts Tarleton State after Malinka’s 21-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Texas A&M after Luka Malinka scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 75-71 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

Texas A&M went 10-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 5.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

Tarleton State finished 20-14 overall with a 5-9 record on the road last season. The Texans averaged 63.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.

