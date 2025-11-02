Live Radio
Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State in season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:10 AM

Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State in the season opener.

Texas A&M finished 23-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 7.6 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Northwestern State finished 17-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Demons averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

