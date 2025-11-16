Texas A&M-CC visits Oklahoma State following Miller’s 30-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -21.5;…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -21.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Texas A&M-CC after Vyctorius Miller scored 30 points in Oklahoma State’s 94-67 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Oklahoma State went 17-18 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 76.3 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 20-14 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Islanders gave up 67.4 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

