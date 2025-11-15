Texas A&M-CC visits Oklahoma State after Miller’s 30-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays Texas A&M-CC after Vyctorius Miller scored 30 points in Oklahoma State’s 94-67 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Oklahoma State went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 17-18 overall. The Cowboys averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Texas A&M-CC went 13-9 in Southland play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Islanders allowed opponents to score 67.4 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

