Texas A&M-CC takes on Texas A&M following Sevier’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:47 AM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits Texas A&M after Torie Sevier scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 100-30 victory over the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

Texas A&M finished 10-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Texas A&M-CC went 7-14 in Southland play and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Islanders averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

