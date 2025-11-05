Texas A&M-CC takes on Texas A&M following Sevier’s 23-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Texas A&M Aggies College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits Texas…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits Texas A&M after Torie Sevier scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 100-30 victory over the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

Texas A&M finished 10-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Texas A&M-CC went 7-14 in Southland play and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Islanders averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

