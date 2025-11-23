Texas A&M-CC takes on No. 18 Oklahoma State, looks to end 3-game slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC aims…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against No. 18 Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls are 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 4-1 record against teams over .500.

Texas A&M-CC finished 15-17 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Islanders averaged 61.2 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.