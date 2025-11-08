Texas A&M-CC Islanders head to the Tarleton State Texans

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) at Tarleton State Texans (0-2) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -1.5;…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) at Tarleton State Texans (0-2)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State squares off against Texas A&M-CC.

Tarleton State went 12-20 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Texans averaged 10.5 assists per game on 21.8 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M-CC went 20-14 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Islanders averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

