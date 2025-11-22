Texas A&M-CC earns 122-75 victory against Howard Payne

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams scored 17 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Howard Payne 122-75 on Saturday. Williams…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams scored 17 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Howard Payne 122-75 on Saturday.

Williams added six rebounds for the Islanders (2-4). Bryson Wheatfall scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Nick Shogbonyo shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Armonie Ramey finished with 15 points and two steals for the Yellow Jackets. Howard Payne also got 12 points from Avant Coleman. Jordan McClendon finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.