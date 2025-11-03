Texas A&M begins season at home against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M Aggies College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Northwestern…

Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State for the season opener.

Texas A&M finished 23-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Northwestern State went 17-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Demons averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

