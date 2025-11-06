Texas A&M and Texas Southern meet in non-conference matchup

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -29.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Texas Southern in non-conference play.

Texas A&M finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Aggies averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

Texas Southern finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-12 on the road. The Tigers averaged 8.6 steals, 3.4 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.