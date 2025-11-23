Texas A&M Aggies play the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) Laie, Hawaii; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-0)

Laie, Hawaii; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces UT Arlington in Laie, Hawaii.

Texas A&M went 10-19 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 61.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.9 last season.

The Mavericks have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Nya Threatt averaging 3.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

