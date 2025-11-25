Texas A&M Aggies face the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) Laie, Hawaii; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on…

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1)

Laie, Hawaii; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on Colorado in Laie, Hawaii.

The Aggies are 4-1 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Buffaloes are 5-1 in non-conference play. Colorado averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

Texas A&M makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Colorado has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Webster is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.6 points and 1.6 steals. Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.8 points.

Desiree Wooten is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals. Logyn Greer is averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.