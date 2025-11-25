Tennessee Tech visits No. 19 Kentucky after Cameron’s 20-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits No. 19 Kentucky after Mekhi Cameron scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 88-84 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Kentucky averages 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 22.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 in road games. Tennessee Tech has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky scores 87.5 points, 17.7 more per game than the 69.8 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 16.3 more points per game (81.0) than Kentucky allows (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler is shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.3 points. Denzel Aberdeen is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.7 points.

Cameron is averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

