Tennessee Tech visits Kennesaw State following Williamson’s 20-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-0) at Kennesaw State Owls (2-1)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Tennessee Tech after Latazia Williamson scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 64-63 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Kennesaw State finished 13-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 62.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

Tennessee Tech finished 26-6 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

