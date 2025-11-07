Tennessee Tech visits Charlotte after Bradford’s 31-point outing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Tennessee Tech after Ben Bradford scored 31 points in Charlotte’s 92-76 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Charlotte finished 11-22 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The 49ers averaged 12.2 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.

Tennessee Tech finished 5-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

