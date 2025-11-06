Tennessee Tech visits Charlotte after Bradford’s 31-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Tennessee Tech after Ben Bradford scored 31 points in Charlotte’s 92-76 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Charlotte finished 11-22 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The 49ers averaged 5.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

Tennessee Tech went 5-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

