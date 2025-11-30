Tennessee Tech plays Lipscomb, aims for 4th straight home win

Lipscomb Bisons (2-4) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-2) Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-4) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Lipscomb trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Tennessee Tech is fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Lareesha Cawthorn paces the Golden Eagles with 8.2 boards.

The Bisons have gone 0-3 away from home. Lipscomb has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 38.1% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 3.5 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is shooting 32.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Chloe Larry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Addison Melton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Molly Heard is averaging 14.5 points.

