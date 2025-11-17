Tennessee Tech hosts West Georgia after Smith’s 27-point game

West Georgia Wolves (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-2) Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

West Georgia Wolves (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Tennessee Tech after Josh Smith scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 100-92 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

Tennessee Tech went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free-throw line and 29.1 from deep.

West Georgia finished 6-25 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Wolves averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 35.4 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

