Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to visit South Carolina Upstate Spartans Wednesday

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Tennessee Tech in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Spartans are 2-0 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 in road games. Tennessee Tech ranks fourth in the OVC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobe Whitted averaging 4.0.

South Carolina Upstate makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Tennessee Tech has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmani Gregory is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 14.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

