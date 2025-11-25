Tennessee State visits UNC Asheville after Solomon’s 22-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (2-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Tennessee State Tigers (2-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on Tennessee State after Toyaz Solomon scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 80-73 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is 0-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 0-3 on the road. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC allowing 79.4 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

UNC Asheville makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Tennessee State averages 14.0 more points per game (87.2) than UNC Asheville allows (73.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kameron Taylor is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8%.

Aaron Nkrumah is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

