Tennessee State visits No. 20 Tennessee after Okpara’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:42 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee takes on Tennessee State after Felix Okpara scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 91-66 victory over the Rice Owls.

Tennessee finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 30-8 overall. The Volunteers shot 45.2% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Tennessee State went 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 36.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

