Tennessee State visits No. 17 TCU following Miles’ 22-point game

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU takes on Tennessee State after Olivia Miles scored 22 points in TCU’s 88-46 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

TCU finished 34-4 overall last season while going 21-0 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Tennessee State went 10-21 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Lady Tigers averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 15.9 from deep.

