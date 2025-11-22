Tennessee State visits Makurat and No. 17 Vanderbilt

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee State after Aga Makurat scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 92-38 victory against the Alabama State Lady Hornets.

The Commodores are 2-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 53.0 points while holding opponents to 34.7% shooting.

The Lady Tigers are 0-3 on the road. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is shooting 44.2% and averaging 23.0 points for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 8.0 points.

Aaniya Webb is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Somah Kamara is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.