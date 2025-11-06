Tennessee State Tigers to host Wright State Raiders Friday

Wright State Raiders (0-1) at Tennessee State Tigers (0-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts…

Wright State Raiders (0-1) at Tennessee State Tigers (0-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Wright State.

Tennessee State went 10-21 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 15.9 from 3-point range.

Wright State went 10-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 7.1 steals, 2.7 blocks and 15.3 turnovers per game last season.

