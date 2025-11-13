Tennessee State takes on UT Arlington, seeks to break 3-game skid

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-3) at UT Arlington Mavericks (1-2) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-3) at UT Arlington Mavericks (1-2)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State is looking to end its three-game slide with a win over UT Arlington.

UT Arlington went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 12-1 at home. The Mavericks averaged 9.8 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.9 turnovers per game last season.

Tennessee State went 6-15 in OVC action and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Lady Tigers gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

