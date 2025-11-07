Tennessee State Lady Tigers to play the Wright State Raiders Friday

Wright State Raiders (0-1) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

Wright State Raiders (0-1) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Wright State.

Tennessee State finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Lady Tigers allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

Wright State finished 10-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

