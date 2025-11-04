Tennessee State defeats Fisk 101-50

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II had 15 points and 15 rebounds in Tennessee State’s 101-50 victory against Fisk…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II had 15 points and 15 rebounds in Tennessee State’s 101-50 victory against Fisk in a season opener on Monday.

Carlous Williams scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Aaron Nkrumah finished with 13 points, while adding five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

The Bulldogs were led by Kailon Benton-Hamilton, who recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Asa Hardyway added 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Fisk.

