Temple visits West Virginia after Shaw’s 23-point outing

Temple Owls (2-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts…

Temple Owls (2-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Temple after Sydney Shaw scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 88-47 victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

West Virginia finished 25-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 36.4 in the paint, 27.5 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

Temple went 14-6 in AAC play and 10-5 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 17.4 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.