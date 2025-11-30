Temple visits Perkins and Villanova

Temple Owls (4-3) at Villanova Wildcats (5-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Temple after…

Temple Owls (4-3) at Villanova Wildcats (5-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Temple after Tyler Perkins scored 21 points in Villanova’s 89-75 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Villanova averages 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Owls play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Temple scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Villanova averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 10.6 more points per game (79.3) than Villanova allows to opponents (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Wildcats. Matthew Hodge is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Derrian Ford is averaging 16.6 points for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 15.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

