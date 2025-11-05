Temple secures 83-65 victory against Delaware State

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aiden Tobiason had 23 points in Temple’s 83-65 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday in a season…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aiden Tobiason had 23 points in Temple’s 83-65 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday in a season opener for both teams.

Tobiason added four steals for the Owls. Gavin Griffiths scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Derrian Ford shot 5 for 9 to finish with 14 points.

Zion Bethea led the way for the Hornets with 20 points and eight rebounds. Ponce James added 16 points, five assists and two steals and Ademar Santos had 15 points.

Temple led 35-27 at halftime, with Griffiths racking up 11 points. Tobiason scored 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.