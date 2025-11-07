Temple plays George Washington in non-conference play

George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) at Temple Owls (1-0) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple and George Washington meet…

George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) at Temple Owls (1-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and George Washington meet in non-conference action.

Temple finished 8-5 at home last season while going 20-11 overall. The Owls averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 17.4 from beyond the arc.

George Washington finished 6-12 in A-10 play and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Revolutionaries averaged 5.7 steals, 3.6 blocks and 16.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

