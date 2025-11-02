Temple Owls start season at home against the George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts George Mason for the season…

George Mason Patriots at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts George Mason for the season opener.

Temple finished 20-11 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 38.7% from the field and 31.8% from deep last season.

George Mason finished 27-6 overall with a 10-3 record on the road a season ago. The Patriots averaged 21.2 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

