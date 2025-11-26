Temple Owls face the Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams (5-2) vs. Temple Owls (4-2) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Rhode Island…

Rhode Island Rams (5-2) vs. Temple Owls (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Rhode Island at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Owls have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jordan Mason averaging 3.3.

The Rams are 5-2 in non-conference play. Rhode Island is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Temple’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Temple gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.2%.

Jonah Hinton is averaging 15.6 points for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.9 points.

