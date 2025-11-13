Temple hosts La Salle after Macktoon’s 24-point showing

La Salle Explorers (3-0) at Temple Owls (2-1) Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Temple after…

La Salle Explorers (3-0) at Temple Owls (2-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Temple after Aryss Macktoon scored 24 points in La Salle’s 81-70 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Temple finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 20-11 overall. The Owls shot 38.7% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

La Salle went 4-14 in A-10 games and 3-12 on the road last season. The Explorers averaged 56.6 points per game while shooting 36.5% from the field and 24.9% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

