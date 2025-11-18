Temple hosts Hofstra following Edmead’s 23-point performance

Hofstra Pride (2-2) at Temple Owls (2-1) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Temple after Preston Edmead…

Hofstra Pride (2-2) at Temple Owls (2-1)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Temple after Preston Edmead scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 83-77 win against the Bucknell Bison.

Temple went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Owls averaged 6.4 steals, 3.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Hofstra finished 5-13 in CAA play and 5-9 on the road last season. The Pride averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

