Temple hosts George Mason to start season

George Mason Patriots at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple opens the season at home against…

George Mason Patriots at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple opens the season at home against George Mason.

Temple finished 20-11 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Owls allowed opponents to score 62.5 points per game and shoot 39.6% from the field last season.

George Mason went 17-4 in A-10 action and 10-3 on the road last season. The Patriots averaged 9.2 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.