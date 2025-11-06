Temple and George Washington meet for non-conference showdown

George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) at Temple Owls (1-0) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces George Washington in…

George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) at Temple Owls (1-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces George Washington in non-conference action.

Temple finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 20-11 overall. The Owls allowed opponents to score 62.5 points per game and shoot 39.6% from the field last season.

George Washington finished 13-18 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Revolutionaries averaged 5.7 steals, 3.6 blocks and 16.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

