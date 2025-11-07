Tejada leads Towson against No. 2 Houston after 24-point showing

Towson faces No. 2 Houston after Tyler Tejada scored 24 points in Towson's 67-56 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Towson Tigers (1-0) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces No. 2 Houston after Tyler Tejada scored 24 points in Towson’s 67-56 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Houston went 35-5 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Cougars gave up 58.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Towson finished 22-11 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Tigers averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 23.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.