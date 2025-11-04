TCU starting center Malick Diallo will miss rest of the season after tearing ACL in the opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU starting center Malick Diallo will miss the rest of the season after tearing the…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU starting center Malick Diallo will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee early in the Horned Frogs’ opener.

The school said Tuesday that Diallo will need season-ending surgery.

Diallo, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Mali in West Africa, got hurt going for an offensive rebound midway through the first half in the 78-74 home loss to New Orleans on Monday night. He played 6 1/2 minutes in the game, finishing with one rebound, one blocked shot and two turnovers. He didn’t attempt a shot.

As a freshman last season, Diallo averaged 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 29 games.

Before TCU, he played for Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, where a knee injury forced him to miss his senior season.

